IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NYC Mayor Adams slams Biden over immigration policy

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration

    02:17

  • Hundreds of American kids separated from family under 'zero tolerance' policy, say advocates

    03:42

  • Questions grow after surveillance video shows deadly migrant center fire

    03:19

  • Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

    05:07

  • U.S. and Canada strike new deal to turn back asylum seekers

    03:26

  • U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers

    03:18

  • Group of Mexican women help feed thousands of migrants on their journeys 

    04:13

  • Surge of migrants attempt forced entry at Texas border

    02:55

  • Biden considers controversial family detention border policy

    05:14

  • U.S.-Canada border sees migrant surge as temperatures plummet

    05:59

  • Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants

    04:24

  • Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea

    05:19

  • Title 42 immigration rule could expire on May 11

    03:37

  • Afghan brothers reunite after U.S. immigration system separated them

    05:04

  • Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions

    03:43

  • Migrants landings increase along U.S. borders

    03:26

  • Federal authorities arrive in Florida after surge of migrants

    02:43

  • Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station

    01:07

  • Biden makes first presidential trip to border as migrant crisis rages

    02:59

NBC News NOW

NYC Mayor Adams slams Biden over immigration policy

03:41

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pointing the finger at President Biden, claiming the migrant crisis is creating an economic dilemma for the Big Apple. NBC’s Rehema Ellis has more on what actions Adams is asking Biden to take, arguing the situation won’t improve with the end of Title 42 coming. April 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    NYC Mayor Adams slams Biden over immigration policy

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration

    02:17

  • Hundreds of American kids separated from family under 'zero tolerance' policy, say advocates

    03:42

  • Questions grow after surveillance video shows deadly migrant center fire

    03:19

  • Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

    05:07

  • U.S. and Canada strike new deal to turn back asylum seekers

    03:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All