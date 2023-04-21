NYC Mayor Adams slams Biden over immigration policy

- Now Playing
NYC Mayor Adams slams Biden over immigration policy03:41
- UP NEXT
U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration02:17
Hundreds of American kids separated from family under 'zero tolerance' policy, say advocates03:42
Questions grow after surveillance video shows deadly migrant center fire03:19
Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border05:07
U.S. and Canada strike new deal to turn back asylum seekers03:26
U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers03:18
Group of Mexican women help feed thousands of migrants on their journeys04:13
Surge of migrants attempt forced entry at Texas border02:55
Biden considers controversial family detention border policy05:14
U.S.-Canada border sees migrant surge as temperatures plummet05:59
Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants04:24
Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea05:19
Title 42 immigration rule could expire on May 1103:37
Afghan brothers reunite after U.S. immigration system separated them05:04
Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions03:43
Migrants landings increase along U.S. borders03:26
Federal authorities arrive in Florida after surge of migrants02:43
Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station01:07
Biden makes first presidential trip to border as migrant crisis rages02:59
- Now Playing
NYC Mayor Adams slams Biden over immigration policy03:41
- UP NEXT
U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration02:17
Hundreds of American kids separated from family under 'zero tolerance' policy, say advocates03:42
Questions grow after surveillance video shows deadly migrant center fire03:19
Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border05:07
U.S. and Canada strike new deal to turn back asylum seekers03:26
Play All