IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NYC reported monkeypox cases almost double in past five days

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Anthony Fauci likely to retire by 2025

    00:47

  • As monkeypox cases hits 1,400 nationwide, health officials scramble to get vaccine shots in arms

    05:37

  • How to say 'yes' to new experiences and change your life

    05:27

  • Doctor appointments to make at different ages in your life

    05:07

  • Omicron subvariant BA.5 is most contagious so far, CDC says

    01:32

  • Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over emergency abortion rule

    02:16

  • Boston University installs emergency birth control vending machine

    01:57

  • What are ear seeds? Bobbie Thomas gives the trend a try

    04:01

  • How to prepare for an emergency while on vacation

    04:01

  • What to know before bringing kids to a water park

    04:18

  • Dr. Pimple Popper shares the do's and don’ts of summer skincare

    05:07

  • BA.5 Covid variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.

    03:09

  • Monkeypox cases on the rise in the U.S.

    01:32

  • Celebrity trainer shares dos and don’ts of upper-body workouts

    04:50

  • DIY remedies for summer ailments, from sunburns to poison ivy

    03:42

  • Could mask mandates return as BA.5 variant drives COVID cases?

    04:10

  • Breaking down how menstruation affects people across gender identity spectrum

    06:36

  • Cancer patients forgo life-saving medications because of high prices

    02:24

  • Optimism can be learned: Psychologist shares tips on how to do it

    04:57

NBC News NOW

NYC reported monkeypox cases almost double in past five days

02:34

New York health officials warn the monkeypox virus is continuing to spread as 618 people have already tested positive in the city. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton explains how hundreds more are waiting for a vaccine that is currently in short supply. July 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NYC reported monkeypox cases almost double in past five days

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Anthony Fauci likely to retire by 2025

    00:47

  • As monkeypox cases hits 1,400 nationwide, health officials scramble to get vaccine shots in arms

    05:37

  • How to say 'yes' to new experiences and change your life

    05:27

  • Doctor appointments to make at different ages in your life

    05:07

  • Omicron subvariant BA.5 is most contagious so far, CDC says

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All