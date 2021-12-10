'I'm finally being seen': NYC to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections
03:43
Share this -
copied
The New York City Council has passed the “Our City, Our Vote” measure which gives about 800,000 noncitizens the right to vote in local elections, including green card holders and so-called Dreamers.Dec. 10, 2021
'I'm finally being seen': NYC to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections
03:43
Efforts to ease California affordable housing crisis face local opposition
04:14
Feds bust 'modern-day slavery' ring, 24 people indicted by Justice Department
03:08
California business provides supplies to backlogged cargo ships
04:27
Migrants flock to Arizona border as ‘Remain in Mexico’ restarts
02:57
Toy CEO behind LOL Surprise details struggle to stock shelves before Christmas