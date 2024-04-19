IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NYPD arrests 108 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University
April 19, 2024
More than 100 protesters were arrested for trespassing at Columbia University in New York while taking part in an ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstration. Among those arrested was the 21-year-old daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports on the latest developments from Columbia University.April 19, 2024

