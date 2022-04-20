IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Black Opry aims to diversify country music

    03:09

  • Watch: LA burglary caught on camera while homeowner hides in bathroom

    03:35
    NYPD looking into multiple suspects connected to body found in duffel bag

    03:25
    Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety

    03:50

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeals ruling seeking to disqualify her from re-election

    03:53

  • Non-profit delivers $100,000 of critical supplies to Ukrainian hospital

    06:44

  • Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, will power 132K homes

    04:08

  • Three sailors from USS George Washington die within one week

    00:16

  • Private autopsy of Patrick Lyoya shows single gunshot wound to the back of his head

    02:46

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    04:34

  • Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?

    04:30

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

  • Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine

    05:57

  • Florida judge overturns Biden administration's mask mandate on public transportation

    05:19

  • Violent crime rates surge in U.S. during the pandemic

    07:39

  • Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC

    03:20

  • Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance

    03:40

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

    04:15

  • Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU

    02:19

  • Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives

    01:39

NBC News NOW

NYPD looking into multiple suspects connected to body found in duffel bag

03:25

The NYPD has identified yet to be named persons of interest in the homicide of a 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal whose body was found inside a duffle bag on the side of the road in Queens. Police are now saying the death was not random and the suspect likely had access to her home.April 20, 2022

