NBC News NOW

Watch: NYPD officer jumps onto subway tracks to save woman having seizure

03:41

Video captures the moment an NYPD officer jumped onto subway tracks to save a woman who suffered a seizure on her morning commute to work. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis sits down with the officers and the woman to share their story. June 24, 2022

