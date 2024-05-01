IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: NYPD officers in riot gear enter Columbia University as students occupy Hamilton Hall

NYPD officers enter Columbia University through 2nd floor window to clear protesters
May 1, 202406:04

NBC News NOW

NYPD officers enter Columbia University through 2nd floor window to clear protesters

06:04

NYPD officers enter Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall using a ramp to the 2nd floor window to clear out protesters who barricaded themselves inside earlier in the day.May 1, 2024

