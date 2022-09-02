IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    22nd child dies this year in U.S. after being left in hot car

    03:13

  • Baseball stars rally around injured little leaguer

    02:14

  • Migrant deaths increasing at U.S. southern border

    02:31

  • Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for role in Capitol attack

    04:35

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

    01:36

  • Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic

    01:59

  • Airlines trying to rebound from summer travel chaos

    02:05

  • Explosive new wildfires amid scorching heat in most of California

    01:38

  • National Guard helping to distribute clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:35

  • Firefighters struggle with mental health as wildfire season increases in intensity

    04:45

  • National Guard supplies residents of Jackson with clean water amid water emergency

    03:01

  • Protesters disrupt California 'Drag Queen Story Time'

    01:51

  • One dead, one wounded in North Carolina school stabbing

    01:07

  • Attorney: Donovan Lewis treated 'like an animal' by Columbus police

    02:01

  • 'It just wasn't my time': Wounded survivor describes Detroit shooting spree

    01:38

  • 13-year-old Pennsylvania kidnapping victim found safe in NYC

    01:24

  • Mary Peltola thanks supporters after Alaska House special election win

    00:53

  • Cincinnati police officer fired after caught using racial slur on bodycam

    02:03

  • ‘I don’t have anything to prove’ Serena Williams celebrates second round U.S. Open win

    00:55

  • Disturbing dolls escalate Alaska property dispute

    02:51

NBC News NOW

NYPD releases bodycam of officer punching woman in face

02:17

The NYPD released body camera video that shows an officer punching a woman in the face before she falls to the ground and hits her head on the pavement. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports on how the woman’s family is now speaking out as NYC Mayor Eric Adams says the officer showed restraint. Sept. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    22nd child dies this year in U.S. after being left in hot car

    03:13

  • Baseball stars rally around injured little leaguer

    02:14

  • Migrant deaths increasing at U.S. southern border

    02:31

  • Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for role in Capitol attack

    04:35

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

    01:36

  • Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All