    NYT columnist experiences 'strange' conversation with Microsoft A.I. chatbot

    Get an inside look at Universal’s new Super Nintendo World

  • Companies pledge to build E.V. charging stations across U.S.

  • Scientists use new A.I. tech to fight diseases

  • Google, Microsoft announce plans to incorporate AI into search engines

  • Some U.S. schools banning AI technology while others embrace it

  • Meta's stock jumps as lawmakers push for TikTok ban

  • Congressional Space Medal of Honor recipients Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley: extended interview (Part 2)

  • Yale researchers develop turtle-like robot

  • Ford will cut prices for EV Mach-E following Tesla price slash

  • Hot new tech: Air-to-water dispenser, indoor garden, more

  • Illinois Holocaust Museum preserves survivors' stories through virtual reality

  • AI technology helps families identify relatives in images from Holocaust

  • ChatGPT uses AI to pass final exam at UPenn’s Wharton

  • Busted lights burn bright at Massachusetts high school

  • Google parent company Alphabet announces 12K job cuts

  • Tools and tech to take your workout to the next level

  • What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets

  • Why is Gen Z ditching smartphones for flip phones?

  • E.U. pushes forward with ‘Green Deal Industrial Plan’ for clean tech

NYT columnist experiences 'strange' conversation with Microsoft A.I. chatbot

In a New York Times article, technology reporter Kevin Roose reveals an interaction between him and Microsoft’s new search engine feature powered by A.I. NBC’s Tom Llamas speaks with Roose on how his conversation with the chatbot known as Sydney took a wild turn. Feb. 17, 2023

