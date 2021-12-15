O.J. Simpson no longer on parole from 2008 armed robbery conviction
Former football player O.J. Simpson has been discharged from parole related to a 2008 armed robbery conviction in Las Vegas. The robbery case is unrelated to Simpson's 1994 acquittal of his ex-wife's murder. Dec. 15, 2021
