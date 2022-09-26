IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden hosts Atlanta Braves to celebrate World Series championship at the White House

    01:01

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares for Wednesday's public hearing into Capitol riot

    04:02

  • Former advisor: Someone in White House called a rioter on Jan. 6

    02:14

  • McCarthy unveils House Republican 'Commitment to America' agenda

    01:27

  • Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28

  • Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

    02:28

  • Biden leaves door open to not running for reelection

    02:20

  • Biden aides quietly laying groundwork for possible 2024 campaign

    03:49

  • Biden meets with South African president: 'We've ended up with two great democracies'

    02:32

  • White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence

    02:20

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • Republicans plan to question Gen. Milley if they gain control of the House

    02:23

  • Senate passage of same-sex marriage bill may hinge on Wisconsin's senators

    02:23

  • Ex-Twitter exec provides explosive testimony over security concerns

    01:41

  • House Oversight panel asks National Archives to determine if Trump still has White House documents

    00:45

  • Sen. Graham proposes bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide

    01:05

  • Twitter whistleblower accuses leadership of 'misleading the public' at Senate hearing

    02:54

  • Vice President Harris speaks on Mar-a-Lago investigation

    01:47

  • Biden releases statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:42

  • White House responds as news breaks of Queen Elizabeth's passing

    01:23

NBC News NOW

Oath Keeper charged in Capitol attack texted with Andrew Giuliani about election

02:38

A far-right Oath Keepers group member facing charges for her role in the January 6th Capitol attack had previously texted with Rudy Giuliani’s son to discuss the false conspiracies about the 2020 election. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports. Sept. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden hosts Atlanta Braves to celebrate World Series championship at the White House

    01:01

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares for Wednesday's public hearing into Capitol riot

    04:02

  • Former advisor: Someone in White House called a rioter on Jan. 6

    02:14

  • McCarthy unveils House Republican 'Commitment to America' agenda

    01:27

  • Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28

  • Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

    02:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All