BREAKING: Senate passes federal protection for same-sex marriage, sending the bill back to the House

  • U.S. men's soccer defeats Iran 1-0, advance past group stage 

    03:30
    Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    04:45
    Alaska Democrat announces opposition to Biden rail strike proposal

    06:43

  • Jury reaches verdict in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    00:52

  • ‘There’s been no blank checks’ to Ukraine says, NSC adviser

    07:08

  • Early voting is ‘at a faster pace today’ than yesterday, says Georgia official

    06:05

  • Full Panel: Trump has become ‘toxic’ in the Georgia runoff race

    09:24

  • DNA test kit helps Texas family find daughter after 51 years

    00:39

  • Nearly 17 million people in path of weather system that could bring tornados, hail

    02:11

  • 'Just crazy': Republicans critical of Trump dinner with Ye, Nick Fuentes

    01:41

  • Off-duty firefighter saves woman from fiery crash

    01:52

  • Mexican authorities evict Venezuelan migrants from border camps

    02:50

  • Severe weather, delays cause holiday travel nightmare

    03:03

  • Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii after nearly 40 years

    03:11

  • In China, ‘the fundamental anger behind all the protests is zero Covid’

    04:09

  • Full Panel: Trump has not ‘cleared the field’ with presidential announcement

    09:25

  • African American early voter turnout gives Democrats a confidence boost in Georgia

    03:45

  • Democrats have 'a very full list’ for lame duck session of Congress

    05:30

  • Mauna Loa, world's largest volcano, erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

    00:20

  • USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup

    03:04

NBC News NOW

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

04:45

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a federal jury in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. This case is the most serious to grow out of the Justice Department's investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports. Nov. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

