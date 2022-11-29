Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

U.S. men's soccer defeats Iran 1-0, advance past group stage03:30
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy04:45
Alaska Democrat announces opposition to Biden rail strike proposal06:43
Jury reaches verdict in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial00:52
‘There’s been no blank checks’ to Ukraine says, NSC adviser07:08
Early voting is ‘at a faster pace today’ than yesterday, says Georgia official06:05
Full Panel: Trump has become ‘toxic’ in the Georgia runoff race09:24
DNA test kit helps Texas family find daughter after 51 years00:39
Nearly 17 million people in path of weather system that could bring tornados, hail02:11
'Just crazy': Republicans critical of Trump dinner with Ye, Nick Fuentes01:41
Off-duty firefighter saves woman from fiery crash01:52
Mexican authorities evict Venezuelan migrants from border camps02:50
Severe weather, delays cause holiday travel nightmare03:03
Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii after nearly 40 years03:11
In China, ‘the fundamental anger behind all the protests is zero Covid’04:09
Full Panel: Trump has not ‘cleared the field’ with presidential announcement09:25
African American early voter turnout gives Democrats a confidence boost in Georgia03:45
Democrats have 'a very full list’ for lame duck session of Congress05:30
Mauna Loa, world's largest volcano, erupts for first time in nearly 40 years00:20
USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup03:04
