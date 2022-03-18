Obstacles facing transfer of Poland's fighter jets to Ukraine
02:32
NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald reports on the obstacles facing the transfer of Poland's Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine, from the U.S. rejecting the offer to how they compare to Russia's capabilities.March 18, 2022
