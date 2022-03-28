IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

02:24

NBC News' Molly Hunter reports from Odesa, Ukraine, where Ukrainians are preparing for the arrival of Russian forces and why the port city is an important stronghold in the battle for control over the country.March 28, 2022

    Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

