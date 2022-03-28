Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

NBC News' Molly Hunter reports from Odesa, Ukraine, where Ukrainians are preparing for the arrival of Russian forces and why the port city is an important stronghold in the battle for control over the country.March 28, 2022
