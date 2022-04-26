IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

    04:17

  • 'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth

    05:24
    Officers reunite with family after dramatic fire rescue caught on camera

    02:04
    Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

    03:39

  • Deadly fires continue out West, early in wildfire season

    01:48

  • Texas mother Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution, case to be reviewed

    03:39

  • Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter

    02:32

  • Workers at second Staten Island Amazon facility set to hold union vote

    05:15

  • Twitter's board considering Elon Musk’s $46.5 billion offer, according to reports

    00:29

  • Social media rallies behind Johnny Depp in defamation trial

    03:56

  • Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins

    03:35

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    07:53

  • New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

    03:54

  • Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

    03:50

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51

  • Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 2020

    02:26

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

  • Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    05:31

  • Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 42 

    04:01

  • DeSantis signs bill ending Disney’s self-governing status in Florida

    03:31

NBC News NOW

Officers reunite with family after dramatic fire rescue caught on camera

02:04

Body camera video captures the moment Minneapolis police officers rescue two children who were dropped by their mother out of a burning apartment complex to safety. NBC News' Tom Llamas explains how the family then reunited with the group of officers who saved them. April 26, 2022

