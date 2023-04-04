IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    Ramesh Ponnuru: This has all the appearance of being a weak case

    07:43

  • What to look for when indictment against Trump is unsealed

    03:18

  • Former President Trump to surrender to prosecutors ahead of arraignment

    03:44

  • Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

    05:26

  • How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

    02:25

  • Pro-Kremlin military blogger killed in cafe explosion 

    03:57

  • Feds recover $100 million from crypto scammers

    05:09

  • Second arrest made in fatal NYC gay bar robberies

    02:38

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: This is the first time in Trump's life his speech can be controlled in some way

    09:28

  • New York City prepares for Trump’s arraignment

    07:35

  • Man arrested on murder charge in NYC gay bar drugging scheme

    02:14

  • Odometer fraud rises as record number of Americans seek used cars

    02:37

  • Supporters gather outside of Trump’s Florida golf course ahead of arraignment next week

    02:07

  • Florida toddler's body found in alligator's mouth, father charged with murder

    01:19

  • Father plans to sue Long Island school district after daughter was attacked

    02:50

  • 7 California officers and nurse charged in death of man in custody

    02:54

  • Judge allows Dominion's defamation case to go to trial

    02:38

  • 'Rust' safety coordinator sentenced for role in movie set shooting

    01:16

  • Oscar Pistorius is denied parole in South Africa

    03:04

NBC News NOW

Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home

03:21

Police released a list of 47 items found inside the Nashville school shooter’s home which included a suicide note, several journals, weapons, and ammunition. NBC’s Antonia Hylton has the latest as some of the first responding officers speak out for the first time since the tragedy. April 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    Ramesh Ponnuru: This has all the appearance of being a weak case

    07:43

  • What to look for when indictment against Trump is unsealed

    03:18

  • Former President Trump to surrender to prosecutors ahead of arraignment

    03:44

  • Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

    05:26

  • How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

    02:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All