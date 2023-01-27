IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Officials make arrests in fake nursing school diploma scheme 

Officials make arrests in fake nursing school diploma scheme 

Three South Florida schools have been accused of selling fake nursing diplomas and transcripts amid a nationwide surge for the need for nurses. NBC’s Steven Romo has more on the alarming $100 million dollar scheme federal prosecutors say helped thousands of people take shortcuts to nursing jobs.Jan. 27, 2023

    Officials make arrests in fake nursing school diploma scheme 

