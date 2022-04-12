Officials name person of interest in NYC subway attack

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Officials detailed a timeline of the New York City subway attack that left at least 10 people shot and multiple injured. New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig named Frank James as a person of interest in the investigation. Police said James rented a U-Haul in Philadelphia that authorities believe is connected to the shooting. April 12, 2022

