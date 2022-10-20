IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Officials say Princeton student who vanished days ago was found dead

02:22

The body of Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found on campus grounds after she had been missing for multiple days. The prosecutor says there are no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear to be suspicious. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda reports. Oct. 20, 2022

Best of NBC News

