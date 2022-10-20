Officials say Princeton student who vanished days ago was found dead

Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program00:31
Appeals court denies Sen. Graham's request to avoid Georgia elections investigations subpoena00:29
- Now Playing
Officials say Princeton student who vanished days ago was found dead02:22
- UP NEXT
‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea01:27
Kevin Spacey found not liable in sex abuse suit brought by Anthony Rapp05:41
Drought-starved Mississippi River hits level not seen since 200401:43
Washington woman buried alive escapes shallow grave01:25
Seattle air quality ranked world's worst as wildfires burn nearby01:42
Indianapolis police officer indicted after kicking handcuffed man01:15
Health experts warn of new Omicron subvariants as winter approaches02:38
Search for missing Princeton student continues01:47
Nevada boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba01:24
President Biden to join campaign trail ahead of midterm elections04:42
U.S. to tap back into oil reserve as gas prices spike nationwide04:07
How election security is ramping up ahead of midterm elections05:57
Woman unleashes bees on officers serving eviction notice01:04
One person killed, multiple injured in Oregon car pile-up01:15
Kari Lake's growing GOP support in Arizona governors race04:32
New bodycam video shows Florida residents confused over voter fraud arrests03:49
Temporary migrant housing opens in NYC amid criticism01:57
Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program00:31
Appeals court denies Sen. Graham's request to avoid Georgia elections investigations subpoena00:29
- Now Playing
Officials say Princeton student who vanished days ago was found dead02:22
- UP NEXT
‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea01:27
Kevin Spacey found not liable in sex abuse suit brought by Anthony Rapp05:41
Drought-starved Mississippi River hits level not seen since 200401:43
Play All