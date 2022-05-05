IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Officials say U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Russian ship

    02:15
Officials say that Ukraine used U.S. intelligence to attack a Russian ship that sank in the Black Sea a few weeks ago after it was hit by two Ukrainian missiles. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the information that helped take down the advanced ship as some officials claim the U.S. had no role in the actual attack. May 5, 2022

