Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial
03:32
An Ohio doctor is accused of murdering 14 of his patients as prosecutors say he intentionally overdosed them on fentanyl. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains how his defense is arguing the doctor was administering comfort care. Feb. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov
01:52
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday
01:52
Dr. Paul Farmer, renowed physicist and humanitarian dies at age 62
00:12
Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'
02:09
Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'
02:57
Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad