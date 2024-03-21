IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say
March 21, 202403:11

Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say

Ohio father Adam Sizemore has been arrested after allegedly making harassing phone calls to his son's elementary school and local police over his child being assigned homework. NBC News' Shaquille Brewster explains the details and shares a police report filed by the school's resource officer expressing how Sizemore's crude language targeted the principal and staff. March 21, 2024

