Democrats and Republicans agree, redistricting in Ohio is a constitutional crisis
04:44
With Ohio’s first primary just months away, NBC’s Heidi Przybyla travels to the Buckeye State as the GOP led redistricting committee, led by Gov. Mike Dewine, has failed several times to produce fair redistricting maps before a court imposed deadline. And if that’s not enough. Governor Mike DeWine’s son, Justice Pat DeWine, sits on the Ohio Supreme Court and has rebuffed calls to recuse himself from ruling on this politically charged case.Feb. 21, 2022
