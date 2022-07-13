Ohio man arrested for raping, impregnating 10-year-old girl

A group of Los Angeles renters fight back after being priced out of their homes04:45
- Now Playing
Ohio man arrested for raping, impregnating 10-year-old girl04:46
- UP NEXT
NYC launches new PSA focused on preparing for possible nuclear attack04:59
Youth under Michigan foster care claim they did not receive 'real' education04:45
Twitter sues Elon Musk over attempt to back out of $44 billion sale01:06
Uvalde school shooting video obtained by Austin American-Statesman shows police response06:01
Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce05:27
Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal03:14
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout named as part of possible prisoner swap02:23
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights03:10
Biden speaks with Brittney Griner's wife about her release from Russian jail04:44
Gunman found guilty in Nipsey Hussle's murder, faces life in prison00:17
Suspect in Highland Park shooting faces seven first-degree murder charges08:15
Experts warn of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in implanted medical devices04:01
U.S. braces for influx of people considering adoption following Roe v. Wade ruling05:22
Search for gunman continues in Illinois parade shooting05:53
Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois03:50
TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade04:07
Rabbi sues Florida over abortion ban law arguing it infringes on religious liberty04:20
Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected03:03
A group of Los Angeles renters fight back after being priced out of their homes04:45
- Now Playing
Ohio man arrested for raping, impregnating 10-year-old girl04:46
- UP NEXT
NYC launches new PSA focused on preparing for possible nuclear attack04:59
Youth under Michigan foster care claim they did not receive 'real' education04:45
Twitter sues Elon Musk over attempt to back out of $44 billion sale01:06
Uvalde school shooting video obtained by Austin American-Statesman shows police response06:01
Play All