Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in

- Now Playing
Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in03:43
- UP NEXT
Skeletal remains found 37 years ago identified as Indiana teen01:34
Former Ohio superintendent charged in West Virginia kidnapping01:31
Bomb threat targets Boston Children's Hospital01:03
Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting01:11
Bodycam video shows man fatally shot as Columbus police attempt to serve warrant02:22
Hollywood troubled by rising crime in Los Angeles02:33
Former Marine captured in El Salvador after allegedly killing girlfriend03:18
Former employee sues manager, highlights vulnerabilities for undocumented workers06:50
Vegan Florida mom sentenced to life in baby's starvation death01:23
Blast at Detroit marijuana grow house leaves several injured01:26
DA: Atlanta's 'Drug Rich' gang targeted celebrities, athletes01:34
Cold case reignited by podcast leads to murder conviction in Australia01:23
Scooter-driving robbers strike across NYC03:06
Buying whipped cream? Bring I.D.01:33
Suspect in deadly Detroit shootings arrested01:52
Three killed, two officers injured after shootout in northern Phoenix01:01
Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women03:16
Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase02:31
Howard University bomb threats force evacuations01:54
- Now Playing
Ohio man fatally shoots daughter's ex after he attempts to break in03:43
- UP NEXT
Skeletal remains found 37 years ago identified as Indiana teen01:34
Former Ohio superintendent charged in West Virginia kidnapping01:31
Bomb threat targets Boston Children's Hospital01:03
Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting01:11
Bodycam video shows man fatally shot as Columbus police attempt to serve warrant02:22
Play All