IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House votes overwhelmingly to expel Rep. George Santos of New York from Congress

  • COP28 climate summit begins in Dubai amid climate crisis

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Ohio officials report rising number of pediatric pneumonia cases

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Why the New York appeals court reinstated the gag order against Trump

    03:38

  • Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel resumes bombing of Gaza

    04:06

  • Mark Cuban selling his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks

    03:58

  • More hostage releases expected as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

    02:21

  • Hunter Biden agrees to testify before House Oversight Committee

    03:10

  • Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced on financial crimes

    02:56

  • Derek Chauvin expected to survive prison stabbing after being seriously injured

    02:46

  • What it takes to be a college mascot

    02:28

  • Pope Francis being treated for lung inflammation

    02:39

  • Fourth round of hostages expected to be released by Hamas

    02:40

  • Full special report: Israeli hostages released by Hamas

    10:09

  • 13 Israeli hostages released amid temporary ceasefire

    06:56

  • 'We're hoping our family members will be released this week': Martin Fletcher

    04:53

  • Martin Fletcher: Deal is a ‘significant step but a limited one’

    05:34

  • Cornell University student groups share positions on war between Israel and Hamas

    07:03

  • Report says 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

    03:21

  • Group of Formula One fans file lawsuit against Las Vegas Grand Prix

    04:14

  • Two bodies of Israeli hostages recovered near Gaza hospital

    03:50

NBC News NOW

Ohio officials report rising number of pediatric pneumonia cases

03:26

Officials in Ohio are reporting a rising number mycoplasma pneumonia cases in children. NBC News’ medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta explains why this is likely not a cause for alarm for the general population.Dec. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • COP28 climate summit begins in Dubai amid climate crisis

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Ohio officials report rising number of pediatric pneumonia cases

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Why the New York appeals court reinstated the gag order against Trump

    03:38

  • Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel resumes bombing of Gaza

    04:06

  • Mark Cuban selling his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks

    03:58

  • More hostage releases expected as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

    02:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All