    Ohio residents return home amid fears of contamination following train derailment

Ohio residents return home amid fears of contamination following train derailment

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are cautiously returning home less than two weeks after a train derailment sparked a massive fire and toxic chemical spill. NBC’s Ron Allen has the details on why local leaders claim it is safe to return as some residents say they are not so certain.Feb. 14, 2023

    Ohio residents return home amid fears of contamination following train derailment

