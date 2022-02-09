Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown co-sponsors anti-hazing legislation
Various states have passed anti-hazing legislation including the recently approved “Adam’s Law” in Virginia that would require colleges to provide a hazing prevention curriculum. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown to discuss two bills he is co-sponsoring to prevent sorority and fraternity hazing. Feb. 9, 2022
