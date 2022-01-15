Ohio Supreme Court battles partisan gerrymandering in redistricting process
Ohio’s Supreme Court justices threw out the state’s new congressional map as the ruling accuses state Republicans of gerrymandering district lines giving themselves a built-in advantage. NBC News’ Jane Timm explains how Ohio lawmakers now have 30 days to craft an acceptable map and how other states are facing the same redistricting issue.Jan. 15, 2022
President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform
