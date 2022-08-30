IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Oklahoma 10-year-old boy saves mom from drowning after seizure in pool

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Scooter-driving robbers strike across NYC

    03:06

  • Water levels drop after Pear River in Mississippi swelled to devastating levels

    02:54

  • As Lake Mead dries up, mysteries are being exposed

    02:04

  • Jackson, Mississippi facing water crisis

    02:30

  • Companies bringing jobs back to U.S. amid reshoring surge

    01:46

  • Fatal shootings in multiple U.S. cities this weekend

    01:36

  • Artemis I launch delayed amid engine trouble

    01:50

  • French small town pays tribute to American WWII Army fighter pilot

    05:03

  • Victim in Oregon grocery store attack attempted to disarm shooter

    04:08

  • Search for missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes continues

    01:46

  • Bodycam footage captures deputy shooting armed man in Orlando

    01:05

  • Corrections officer fired for video mocking Breonna Taylor's death

    01:40

  • Oregon grocery store shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

    03:05

  • Buying whipped cream? Bring I.D.

    01:33

  • Suspect in deadly Detroit shootings arrested

    01:52

  • NASA postpones launch of Artemis 1 over engine issues

    04:31

  • Three killed, two officers injured after shootout in northern Phoenix

    01:01

  • Taylor Swift wins top honor at MTV VMAs, announces new album

    00:54

  • Oregon grocery store shooting leaves at least 3 dead, including suspect

    01:42

NBC News NOW

Oklahoma 10-year-old boy saves mom from drowning after seizure in pool

03:12

Home security cameras capture the incredible moment an Oklahoma 10-year-old boy dived into a pool to save his mother from drowning after she suffered from a seizure. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson spoke to the mother about her son’s courageous actions and her reaction to the video of her rescue.Aug. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Oklahoma 10-year-old boy saves mom from drowning after seizure in pool

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Scooter-driving robbers strike across NYC

    03:06

  • Water levels drop after Pear River in Mississippi swelled to devastating levels

    02:54

  • As Lake Mead dries up, mysteries are being exposed

    02:04

  • Jackson, Mississippi facing water crisis

    02:30

  • Companies bringing jobs back to U.S. amid reshoring surge

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All