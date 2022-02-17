IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Oklahoma man executed for role in 2005 quadruple slaying

00:23

Oklahoma has executed a man named Gilbert Ray Postelle for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005. It was Oklahoma’s fourth execution since October, when the state resumed lethal injections following a nearly seven-year hiatus.Feb. 17, 2022

