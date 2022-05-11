IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Oklahoma officers charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed Black 

04:02

Two former Oklahoma police officers are now charged with first-degree manslaughter after the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man last December. The charges came in after authorities released 20 minutes of edited body camera video that appears to show 29-year-old Quadry Sanders with his hands up. Warning: Some viewers may find the footage disturbing. May 11, 2022

