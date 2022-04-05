Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban

A bill that is awaiting a vote in the Oklahoma State Senate would nearly ban all abortions in the state if passed, becoming one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. NBC News’ Maura Barrett breaks down how lawmakers and activists from both sides of the issue are reacting and how the bill could impact women across the state. April 5, 2022
