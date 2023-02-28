IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Older Black veterans battle for GI education, housing compensation and disability payments

    07:35
Older Black veterans battle for GI education, housing compensation and disability payments

07:35

Black veterans of wars in the last century say they failed to receive benefits they were owed due to systemic racism, lack of outreach and other availability issues. NBC News and NBC Television stations across the country take a look at our history and where the Department of Veterans Affairs and Congress stand on righting these wrongs.Feb. 28, 2023

