    Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

    Supreme Court allows top-rated U.S. high school's new controversial admission policy

  Health care inflation threatening retirement security

  Blac Chyna sues Kardashian family for $100 million for alleged defamation

  Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidates neck and neck while Republican voters remain undecided

  Progressive Democrats in Oregon seek to unseat congressman backed by national party

  Bipartisan Senate group considers changes to 1887 Electoral Count Act

  DeSantis signs law to establish election fraud unit in Florida

  Could China's Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?

  How Covid burnout in the workforce is impacting women

  Newly released video shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing before fatal 'Rust' shooting

  Text messages detail Trump administration's efforts to overturn 2020 election

  Former President Trump found in contempt of court over subpoenaed documents

  U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

  Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

  'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth

  Officers reunite with family after dramatic fire rescue caught on camera

  Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

  Deadly fires continue out West, early in wildfire season

  Texas mother Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution, case to be reviewed

NBC News NOW

Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash is now speaking out against Vladimir Putin after years of profiting from his association with the Kremlin. In an NBC News exclusive interview, Tom Winter sits down with the billionaire to discuss the Russian invasion and his connection to American politics.April 26, 2022

