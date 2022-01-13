Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn opens up about skiing career and retirement
Legendary U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn has retired from competition nearly 20 years after making her first Olympic appearance at the 2002 Salt Lake City winter games. NBC News’ Joe Fryer caught up with the Olympic gold medalist to discuss her career, retirement, and her struggles with mental health. Jan. 13, 2022
Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn opens up about skiing career and retirement
