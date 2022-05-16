IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sweden, Finland indicate support for NATO membership amid war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • Pennsylvania voters prepare for primary elections for governor, Senate seat

    03:24

  • North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    One dead, five injured in Southern California church shooting

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime

    04:39

  • Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates

    04:21

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast

    02:11

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41

  • Women share their stories and questions about abortion health care

    13:53

  • Wisconsin college graduates speak out about canceling student loan debt

    05:20

  • Couple marries in the metaverse, allowing loved ones to attend during pandemic

    04:15

  • Book recommendations with family therapist Dr. George James 

    03:59

  • Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04

  • U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime

    03:35

  • NYC subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty at federal arraignment

    04:44

  • Biden discusses efforts to address baby formula shortages

    03:09

  • 'Use the money': Biden urges communities to invest American Rescue Plan funds to prevent crime

    02:18

  • Kathy Barnette surging in Pennsylvania Republican primary

    04:07

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner's pre-trial Russian detention extended by a month

    00:18

NBC News NOW

One dead, five injured in Southern California church shooting

02:57

A gunman opened fire at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Southern California on Sunday, killing one person and injuring five others. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz breaks down whether police have determined the gunman’s motive and how the heroic actions of the congregation prevented the shooting from being much worse. May 16, 2022

  • Sweden, Finland indicate support for NATO membership amid war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • Pennsylvania voters prepare for primary elections for governor, Senate seat

    03:24

  • North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    One dead, five injured in Southern California church shooting

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime

    04:39

  • Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates

    04:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All