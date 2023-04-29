IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

One teen dies after alleged Benadryl social media challenge

03:39

One teenager has died and another was rushed to a hospital after the families say they ingested large doses of Benadryl for what is known as the Benadryl challenge. NBC’s Maya Eaglin has more on what parents need to know about this years-old social media trend. April 29, 2023

