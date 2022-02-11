IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Ontario premier says he’ll use federal authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge

02:21

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that he would use federal authority to end a days-long blockade of the Ambassador’s Bridge between Windsor, Canada, and Detroit, where truckers are protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates. NBC News’ Cal Perry has the details.Feb. 11, 2022

