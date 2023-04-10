IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Opening statements begin in trial of 'doomsday mom' Lori Vallow accused of killing two children

    Louisville police release names of four people killed in bank shooting

  • WSJ reporter arrested in Russia declared 'wrongfully detained' by U.S.

  • Orlando shooting leaves three victims, gunman dead

  • Police confirm multiple casualties in Louisville shooting

  • Grand jury to convene over fatal shooting of of Jayland Walker

  • Number of Americans supporting decision to charge Trump rises

  • Texas man convicted of killing protester at 2020 BLM rally could be pardoned

  • Worshippers restrain suspect after Imam stabbed at New Jersey mosque

  • Texas governor calls for pardon of man who fatally shot Black Lives Matter protester

  • Police investigating shooting at Delaware mall that left 3 people in the hospital

  • Woman killed after 13-year-old crashes stolen car in California

  • South Carolina beach shooting injures 6 at senior skip day event

  • Officials arrest two juveniles in connection to Florida murders

  • New Mexico police fatally shoot man after responding to wrong home

  • Former Manhattan Assistant DA: 'A very, very solid case' against Trump

  • House GOP subpoenas ex-prosecutor in probe of Trump indictment

  • 26-year-old Minnesota mother missing

  • Maryland A.G. accuses Catholic Church of widespread abuse

  • California doctor charged with poisoning husband with drain cleaner

Opening statements begin in trial of 'doomsday mom' Lori Vallow accused of killing two children

Opening statements began in the trial of the so-called doomsday mom, Lori Vallow, who stands accused of murdering two of her children in 2019 because she allegedly believed they were possessed and became zombies. NBC’s Danny Cevallos has the latest on the case that garnered global attention. April 10, 2023

    Opening statements begin in trial of 'doomsday mom' Lori Vallow accused of killing two children

