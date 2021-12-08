Opening statements to begin for former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter
02:35
Share this -
copied
Opening statements are set to get underway in the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who has been charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down how the trial is expected to play out and whether Potter is expected to testify. Dec. 8, 2021
Ralph McDaniels on the vision behind iconic hip-hop series ‘Video Music Box’
04:38
Identifying top wedding trends for 2022
03:14
Opening statements to begin for former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter
02:35
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee
04:54
Roger Stone will plead the 5th to January 6 subpoena
00:33
Indonesia volcano eruption kills at least 34, more than 20 missing