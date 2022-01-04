Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge
Opponents of the Texas ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy are now asking the Supreme Court to expedite their challenge, stating their case is stuck in the federal appeals court, NBC News' Pete Williams reports. Jan. 4, 2022
