  • Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?

  • Dramatic rescue after man trapped inside a California cliff for days

  • Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity

    Orange juice prices historically high after crop producer slammed by weather and disease

    Video shows rescuers free man trapped on California cliffside

  • Two Wisconsin children killed after police chase, car crash

  • 15-year-old victim of Green River Killer identified after 40 years

  • Giuliani declares bankruptcy after losing lawsuit

  • Harvard president faces plagiarism accusations

  • Texas officer indicted in connection with deadly shooting

  • Window covering cords responsible for hundreds of child deaths over the years

  • 440 kids have died from window covering cords over 50 years. Why has change been so slow?

  • Texas governor flies migrants from border to Chicago

  • What challenges airports face amid record holiday travel rush

  • Police officers found not guilty on all counts in death of Tacoma man

  • Government struggling to keep up as record number of migrants cross border

  • Video shows flooding after heavy rain in Southern California

  • How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’

  • Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

  • WATCH: Deer airlifted in Utah to have GPS collars fitted

Orange juice prices historically high after crop producer slammed by weather and disease

Orange juice prices are high due to crops in Florida, the largest orange producer in the U.S., being slammed with bad weather and citrus crop disease. Sam Brock spoke to orange juice farmers on about the biggest issues squeezing the industry. Dec. 23, 2023

