NBC News NOW

Oregon faith leaders push gun reforms through ballot initiative

02:35

The recent mass shootings across the U.S. have sparked a citizen-led effort to change gun laws in Oregon. NBC News’ Jane Timm reports on a group of faith leaders who are mobilizing volunteers and gathering signatures in hopes of getting a new gun safety measure on November’s ballot. June 30, 2022

