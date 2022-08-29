IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Oregon grocery store shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    What if you could take three heart medications in one pill?

    02:35

  • MIT professor cleared of charges after being accused of espionage by DOJ

    04:47

  • Fed chair Jerome Powell warns of increased rates, economic 'pain' to fight inflation

    03:06

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging Covid vaccine patent infringement

    00:29

  • Conservative Christian cellphone company wins control over four Texas school boards

    02:27

  • New Yorker with prior marijuana conviction works to open dispensary

    02:52

  • Judge blocks part of Idaho abortion law after lawsuit by Biden administration

    03:15

  • Biden names Kim Cheatle as new Secret Service director

    00:24

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp's lawyers hope to quash grand jury subpoena in election interference case

    01:51

  • Schools hiring students to fill increasing custodian, cafeteria vacancies

    04:13

  • At 25, Maxwell Frost aims to be the first Gen-Z congressman 

    04:13

  • Major retailers slashing prices to sell off excess inventory

    01:37

  • Pat Ryan: 'Foundations of our democracy are at threat'

    00:22

  • Ex-chief of Twitter cybersecurity files complaint about platform's 'extreme' security deficiencies

    01:17

  • Judge considering not releasing any portion of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    03:22

  • Female veterans share stories about gender disparities within VA medical system

    05:38

  • Cheri Beasley campaigning across North Carolina ahead of high-stakes Senate race

    04:51

  • Zelenskyy meets with Erdogan, U.N. secretary general over nuclear power plant, grain exports

    00:59

  • Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to criminal charges

    01:29

NBC News NOW

Oregon grocery store shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

03:05

Three people, including the suspected shooter, are dead following an attack Sunday night at a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon. NBC News' Steve Patterson has more details.Aug. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Oregon grocery store shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    What if you could take three heart medications in one pill?

    02:35

  • MIT professor cleared of charges after being accused of espionage by DOJ

    04:47

  • Fed chair Jerome Powell warns of increased rates, economic 'pain' to fight inflation

    03:06

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging Covid vaccine patent infringement

    00:29

  • Conservative Christian cellphone company wins control over four Texas school boards

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All