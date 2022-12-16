IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Orthopedic technician casts children's injuries in a new light

02:35

NBC News’ Niala Charles has the inspiring story of a Californian orthopedic technician who is going the extra mile in hopes of making injured children heal better with a smile by drawing a custom cast for every child that comes under his care. Dec. 16, 2022

