Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

'Domestic terrorism' on the rise after dual massacres in less than 24 hours02:01
Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings02:34
Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings01:57
Meghan Markle pays respects at scene of Texas school shooting01:03
How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting02:50
NRA pushes forward with Houston event in wake of Texas school shooting01:32
Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde04:23
Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’05:05
Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender01:57
Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed08:12
Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?08:51
Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre01:32
Videos show witnesses questioning police response at Uvalde shooting02:16
Aunt: Fourth grader smeared self with blood, played dead to survive shooting01:20
Would more security in schools prevent active shooter incidents?03:33
Lawmakers face growing calls for action to address gun violence04:36
Families of Texas school shooting victims on their tragic loss: ‘The longest day ever’07:03
FBI data shows dramatic rise in school shootings across U.S.02:17
Parkland shooting survivor: Teachers ‘went to school to be educators,’ not law enforcement04:06
Parent of Texas school shooting victim says police ‘were unprepared’04:12
