  • 'Domestic terrorism' on the rise after dual massacres in less than 24 hours

  • Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings

    Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

    Meghan Markle pays respects at scene of Texas school shooting

  • How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting

  • NRA pushes forward with Houston event in wake of Texas school shooting

  • Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

  • Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’

  • Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘sober-minded’ about getting bipartisan gun safety legislation passed

  • Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

  • Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre

  • Videos show witnesses questioning police response at Uvalde shooting

  • Aunt: Fourth grader smeared self with blood, played dead to survive shooting

  • Would more security in schools prevent active shooter incidents?

  • Lawmakers face growing calls for action to address gun violence

  • Families of Texas school shooting victims on their tragic loss: ‘The longest day ever’

  • FBI data shows dramatic rise in school shootings across U.S.

  • Parkland shooting survivor: Teachers ‘went to school to be educators,’ not law enforcement

  • Parent of Texas school shooting victim says police ‘were unprepared’

Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

Calls for changes in gun laws have heightened across the U.S. after the recent massacre in Uvalde, Texas. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson takes a look at how other countries like Australia and Canada have ushered in strong gun control laws following mass shootings. May 26, 2022

