Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea
00:35
Share this -
copied
A federal judge ruled that the parents of Otto Warmbier are to be paid over $240,000 in seized North Korean bank assets after their son died in 2017 following his imprisonment in the country.Jan. 20, 2022
UP NEXT
Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage
03:23
How the volcanic eruption in Tonga could cause temporary cooling of Earth
04:03
Doctor speaks about unexpectedly delivering baby on flight to Uganda
04:35
Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections
04:48
Jury selection to begin in trial of three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death
02:55
Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine