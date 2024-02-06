IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 122 dead after wildfires rage across Chile

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of emergency after weather-fueled wildfires left at least 122 people dead and hundreds more missing in central Chile. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports that authorities are investigating whether the fires were set intentionally.Feb. 6, 2024

