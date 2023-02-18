IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Over 100 minors found illegally employed cleaning slaughterhouses

03:59

Federal officials discovered that more than 100 minors were found working in meat packing facilities across the Midwest, many of them cleaning slaughterhouses with dangerous chemicals. The company that employed those children has now been forced to pay more than a million dollars in fees. NBC’s Julia Ainsley reports. Feb. 18, 2023

